Theatre’s ceiling collapses during ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ screening

Fans in Argentina witnessed a shocking real-life experience of ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ when the ceiling of the theatre collapsed during the film’s screening.

The unfortunate incident happened at Cinema Ocho in La Plata, the capital city of Argentina’s Buenos Aires, according to local media outlets.

Around 40 moviegoers were forced to leave without finishing the film after the roof of theatre No. 4 collapsed.

The viral post-incident video shows a huge hole in the ceiling and debris on the floor in between the aisles.

While the theatre owners have not publicly addressed the incident during the ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ screening, moviegoers suggested that heavy rainfall could have contributed to the damage.

It is worth mentioning here that the film was released on May 16 and generated $51 million in the US in its opening weekend for a global start of $102 million.

The figure became the franchise’s best opening at the US box office.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ features actor Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a young woman who discovers that her grandmother was able to cheat death and save numerous lives.

However, the following events revealed that her actions have frightening consequences for others.

The cast of the film also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Tony Todd, Gabrielle Rose, Brec Bassinger and Max Lloyd-Jones.