Therapy Works CEO, employees get bail in Noor’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Monday granted bail to Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and his five employees in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Judge Atta Rabbani announced the verdict that he had reserved after hearing arguments on bail applications of the suspects earlier today. The court directed them to furnish surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each to secure the bail.

Therapy Works is a psychiatric rehabilitation center where prime suspect Zahir Jaffer reportedly worked as a therapist.

Barrister Zafarullah appeared in the court as counsel of the owner of psychiatric rehabilitation center Tahir Zahoor.

“My client was not named in the FIR, still he has been arrested in the case,” the lawyer argued in the court. “Therapy work is profession of my client and he treats people,” the lawyer said.

“The employees of Tahir Zahoor entered in the house by breaking the door,” the government counsel said.

“Prime accused Zahir Jaffer murdered the victim and than informed his parents,” the counsel said. “The parents telephoned the rehab centre and told them to go to the house to see their son” the counsel further said.

Police had arrested six people including owner and staffers at a psychiatric rehabilitation center for their alleged role in facilitating Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.