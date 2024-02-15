26.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 15, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

There is option of reserved seats allocation for PTI: Kanwar Dilshad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Kanwar Dilshad has said that there is option of the allocation of the NA reserved seats for the PTI, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Dilshad, a former secretary of the ECP, said that the election commission could seek a way out on the PTI’s petition. “There are past instances of such facilitation,” he said.

“Hopefully the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will give consideration to the request,” Kanwar Dilshad said.

“It could get relief, if the PTI submits petition to the election commission about an agreement with another party,” former ECP official said.

“If the electoral body rejects the request, the Supreme Court could resolve the issue,” he was opined.

He said the lawyers should leave their politics and go to the election commission. They request the ECP that the political parties have been given relief in the past, Kanwar Dilshad said.

“If they fail to get affiliation with a party, the PTI could form its independent group,” he said.

He said the PTI-supported candidates have won a clear majority in Punjab and claimed that the PML-N numbers are lesser than the PTI to form government in the province.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.