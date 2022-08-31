These baby wipes are actually drugs

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over 1,500 pounds of cocaine which was hidden in baby wipes.

A foreign news agency reported the anti-drug agency got hold of the banned substances on August 26 at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge which is located north of Laredo city of Texas.

A field operations officer of the CBP dispatched a trailer truck for inspection even when told they were transporting baby wipes.

A “canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination” discovered the carrier that carries 1935 packages which 1532.65 pounds of alleged cocaine within the shipment.

Alberto Flores, the port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said the bust was the prime example of how CBP officials prevent such incidents from taking place.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” he said. “This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities.”

It is pertinent to mention that drug dealers find unique ways to smuggle substances between borders.

A container with more than 1000 kilograms of cocaine disguised as potatoes and frozen chips was seized from a container in a Colombian port.

Major General Ricardo Augusto Alarcón Campos of the Anti-Narcotics Police said the operation took place just before the substances were to be shipped to Spain from the Port of Cartagena.

The official called it the “most innovative case”.

“This may be the most innovative case discovered by drug traffickers in recent years, they had designed the drug in irregular molds simulating croquettes of cassava and papa criolla,” Campos said.

He added: “The cooperation and support of the people who manage the maritime terminals in the country have been fundamental, we will continue working together to find those responsible and discover who is behind this shipment.”

The anti-narcotics department said tracking the potatoes was tricky for them but they got suspicious as there was no expiry date.

