These cabinet members fail to declare assets

ISLAMABAD: The majority of advisors and special assistants to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the federal cabinet have not disclosed details of their assets on online portal of the cabinet secretariat, ARY News reported.

According to details, among the 29 SAPMs, only five have declared their assets which included Tariq Fatemi, Shiza Khawaja, Owais Siddiqui and Sadiq Iftekhar.

Those who have not declared their assets included Muhammad Sadiq, Syed Fahd Husain, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din, Romina Khurshid Alam, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Zafaruddin Mahmood, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Rubina Irfan, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Shaharyar Ali Khan, Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, Raza Rabani Khar, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Saleem Haider and others.

The advisors include Awn Chaudhry and Ahad Cheema.

According to the rules, these advisors and special assistants are breaching a cabinet resolution made under the ex-PM’s term to increase openness for the public interest.

The special assistants are also obligated to disclose their nationality and publicize it on the official website of the cabinet division.

The ECP yearly reveals the reported assets and liabilities of the Members of the Parliament (MPs); however, this information is not posted on the ECP’s official website.

In June this year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the asset details of parliamentarians for 2021 with PM Shehbaz Sharif declaring overseas assets worth Rs140 million.

