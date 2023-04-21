These countries are celebrating Eidul Fitr today

The Eidul Fitr festivities have already begun across the globe from Friday in different countries after the conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan and the beginning of Shawwal month. Some countries will start celebrating the Eid festivities on Saturday (today) where the crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday.

Eidul Fitr festival will be celebrated across Pakistan and several other countries on Saturday (today).

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eidul Fitr at the end of the month-long fasting of Ramazan. The date of Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

On Thursday, the Shawwal moon was not sighted in several countries other than Pakistan including India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Iran, the Philippines and Thailand.

The Eid festivities in the above mentioned countries will begin today. In Oman, too, the religious festival would be marked on Saturday.

Eidul Fitr was celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Egypt other Gulf counties, Canada, Turkiye, United Kingdom (UK), America and parts of Europe on Friday.

