These erasers slowly turn into old bald man as you use them

A Japanese artist has created erasers that slowly turn into an old bald man as you use them.

These unique erasers were designed by Ishikawa Kazuya, a Japanese artist who published the initial concept of the designs on his Twitter account.

As you use the eraser, the little business man in a brown suit slowly turns bald. And you (the person making all the mistakes) get to decide how it happens.

He posted the design pictures with the caption, “The more you study (the more you use your head), the better it will be.” The post has so far gained more than 41K likes and has been retweeted 7.6K times.

It is pertinent to mention here that The erasers that are technically called “Salaryman” were created just as a design and prototype for fun.

