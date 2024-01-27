THESE sections of motorway closed amid dense fog

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) temporarily closed various sections of motorways amid dense fog to ensure the safety of travelers on Saturday.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, the sections include M-2 Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad, M-3 Faizpur to Darkhana, M-4 Sher Shah Interchange to Pindi Bhattian, Faisalabad, Gojra, Shorkot to Gojra, and Shamkot Interchange to Abdul Hakeem Interchange.

Similarly, M-5 Zahir Peer to Uch Sharif Interchange, M-11 Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Sambaryal, and Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated with the latest information available at NHMP Helpline 130 and official social media platforms.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least three people lost their lives after a poultry supply truck rammed into the trailer truck parked on the roadside near New Kacheri Road, Multan, due to the dense fog and low visibility.

A traffic accident was reported from Multan in which three people were killed, while two others sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the injured individuals to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical assistance.

In a separate incident, two passenger vans and a trailer truck met with an accident on the national highway due to dense fog, resulting in the loss of two lives, including a woman.