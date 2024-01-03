These twins born on two different days and years

WASHINGTON: A couple in New Jersey welcomed a set of twins who were born not only on different days, but in different years, and they’ll likely be explaining the story for the rest of their lives.

Billy Humphrey, who turned 36 on Sunday, and his wife Eve Humphrey, residents of Merchantville, New Jersey, welcomed twin sons on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Ezra Humphrey was born at 11:48 pm Dec 31 at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees, giving him the same birthday as father Billy Humphrey, 36. Meanwhile, Fraternal twin Ezekiel was born at 12:28 am Jan 1.

Parents Eve and Billy say their sons already have their own personalities. But the biggest difference is they don’t share a birth date.

“I think it’s going to be hard for them to convince people. They’re going to ask when’s your birthday. One’s going to say December. One’s going to say January,” Eve Humphrey said.

“Then, they’re going to say, ‘We’re twins,’ and people are going to say, ‘You’re lying.'”

It was even a shocker to the nurses at Virtua Voorhees Hospital.

“It’s very odd,” Sandy Pawlowski, a registered nurse at Voorhees, said. “We have lots of twins born here but the differences in the time framing and of the years are very unique and special.”

But the rarity of this situation doesn’t stop there.

Ezra now shares a birthday with his father, who was also born on New Year’s Eve.

The twins have an older brother, Hezekiah, who turns 3 years old on Jan 3.

Meanwhile, mom was also born in December. Plus, the couple’s anniversary and Christmas make for one busy month in the Humphrey household.

“So in 30 days, we’ve got all the birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, everything, so it’s just going to be a festival,” Billy Humphrey said.