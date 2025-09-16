They are no longer competitive: Ganguly hits back at Pakistan team

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has taken a dig at the Pakistan team stating that they are no longer competitive.

The former BCCI official made these comments while interacting with the media in Kolkata late on Monday.

Ganguly said that he switched to watch the Manchester derby just after 15 overs into Sunday’s blockbuster tie between Pakistan and India.

The 53-year-old explained that he doesn’t find the Pakistan side worth watching because of how bad their standards have fallen.

“Pakistan are no longer a competitive side now, I switched my TV sets to watch the Manchester derby after the first 15 overs. I would watch India play Australia, England, South Africa, even Afghanistan, rather than watching Pakistan,” Ganguly said at the event.

VIDEO | On India-Pakistan Asia Cup match held yesterday, Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says, “Terror must stop, all around the world, not just India and Pakistan. That’s most important but sports also cannot stop.” (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/oNAjlZx3Xz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2025

He recalled Pakistan’s golden days when they had players like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, etc.

“There is no competition between India and Pakistan anymore,” Ganguly said during a public interaction in Kolkata. “I always say, we think of Pakistan as Waqar Younises, Wasim Akrams, the Saeed Anwars and Javed Miandads. But that’s not the case with this modern-day Pakistan – it’s now like chalk and cheese.”

According to him, Pakistan are no match for India.

Read More: Pakistan to ‘boycott’ remaining Asia Cup 2025 matches over referee dispute

“It’s the lack of quality in the side. This (Indian) team has played without (Virat) Kohli and Rohit (Sharma), who were the two stalwarts of Indian cricket for such a long period of time. India are just too far ahead in cricket for Pakistan and most of these Asia Cup teams.”

“There will be one or two days when they get beaten, but the majority of days they (India) would be the best team,” he added.