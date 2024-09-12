web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

“They booked a dead man with me in FIR,” says Omar Ayub

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: “They are so incompetent that a dead man was booked along with me in a case,” PTI leader Omar Ayub said on Thursday.

Talking with media, Omar Ayub, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, said that after my tweet they altered the FIR.

“I have been booked in three cases and got bail from the Peshawar High Court yesterday,” Ayub said.

“I.G. Islamabad has said that the Speaker National Assembly was aware about the Parliament incident,” PTI leader said.

“What it means to attack the parliament, it must be investigated”, he said. “Only suspension of the Sergeant-at-Arms is not acceptable,” he further said.

“Who were those people, whether they came from Nepal,” he questioned.
“They are hired men, how can they hold dialogue,” he questioned.

The opposition leader was talking about recent incident of the opposition PTI party’s parliamentarians’ arrest from the premises of Pakistan’s parliament.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq yesterday suspended the Sergeant-at-Arms and four other security personnel of the parliament over negligence in their duty.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.