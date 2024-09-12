“They booked a dead man with me in FIR,” says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: “They are so incompetent that a dead man was booked along with me in a case,” PTI leader Omar Ayub said on Thursday.

Talking with media, Omar Ayub, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, said that after my tweet they altered the FIR.

“I have been booked in three cases and got bail from the Peshawar High Court yesterday,” Ayub said.

“I.G. Islamabad has said that the Speaker National Assembly was aware about the Parliament incident,” PTI leader said.

“What it means to attack the parliament, it must be investigated”, he said. “Only suspension of the Sergeant-at-Arms is not acceptable,” he further said.

“Who were those people, whether they came from Nepal,” he questioned.

“They are hired men, how can they hold dialogue,” he questioned.

The opposition leader was talking about recent incident of the opposition PTI party’s parliamentarians’ arrest from the premises of Pakistan’s parliament.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq yesterday suspended the Sergeant-at-Arms and four other security personnel of the parliament over negligence in their duty.