They detained me over peaceful protest, says Latif Khosa

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Latif Khosa Monday said that he was detained for six hours over peaceful protest, ARY News reported.

“Everyone has witnessed panic of the forcefully imposed government,” Khosa, talking to media said.

“I asked them who has given orders of my arrest, but they were unable to give reply,” Latif Khosa said. “A farcical FIR was registered against me,” PTI MNA said.

“I didn’t block a road nor vandalized anything. I was illegally detained, I will file an FIR of abduction against them,” Barrister Khosa said.

PTI leaders Sardar Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja had been arrested as party leaders and workers staged nationwide protests on Sunday against alleged rigging in February 8 general election and stealing of mandate.

PTI leaders and workers took to streets across the country with rallies held in various cities of Punjab, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, along with protests in Karachi, Kandhkot, Tank and other cities.

Earlier, in a statement, Shehbaz Khosa said his father [Latif Khosa] was arrested by the SHO Cantt. “We have no information where the police have taken him ,” he said.

The police have also arrested PTI-backed provincial assembly member Hafiz Farhat Abbas – who was participating in the protest against ‘election rigging’.

