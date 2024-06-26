They will not release PTI’s founder, says Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: They will register one after another case, will not release the PTI’s founder, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday.

“There is one grave and three bodies,” talking to media in his peculiar style, former federal minister said. “The Supreme Court could provide relief,” he said.

“Shehbaz Sharif has also said that it is the IMF budget,” Sheikh Rashid said while commenting on the budget. “The poor has been hit by the price hike from one end to another,” AML leader said.

“They don’t know that the film running in Kenya could also be repeated in Pakistan,” he further said. “Prepare for it, the nation will make you accountable before August 30, it will not wait for any leader,” he added.