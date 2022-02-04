‘They’re done’: The Spice Girls split up again 

The ‘Spice Girls’ fans are in for a disappointment, there aren’t high chances of sighting the girls together anytime soon.

One of the most famed pop-girl groups, ‘Spice Girls’, has shelved the reunion following the COVID surge and went their own ways as the future gigs and movie plans got scrapped.

As per the reports in a foreign publication, a source close to the celebs revealed, “It was going brilliant but Covid killed the momentum. Now it’s done again. There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things.”

Geri Halliwell and Mel B were reported to have reunited the 90’s pop-culture group for the comeback gigs at Wembley Stadium in the absence of Victoria Beckham, aka ‘Posh Spice’. Following the successful soldout gigs at Wembley, the group also announced to be a part of an animated film including Victoria.

However, as per the statement by an insider, “The girls loved being back on stage and it reinvigorated their love for performing. But a few years of lockdown and everyone’s back has turned on the group in favor of other projects”.

Further speaking about each of their’s individual commitments, the insider revealed: “Geri is talking about new TV things, Emma has TV and radio work and the two Mel’s are focusing on their own stuff. Victoria certainly isn’t going to be the one to bring it back to life”.

“It has fizzled out. They’re done”, the source disappointed.

Their last tour in 2019 attended by over 700,000 fans across 13 dates, had counted an estimated £80million.

