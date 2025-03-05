Thief caught red-handed by citizens in Karachi

KARACHI: A thief was caught red-handed by citizens in Karachi’s Yaseenabad area on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, residents of Block 9, Yaseenabad, Karachi, apprehended a notorious thief, identified as Ahmer, who had been involved in multiple house burglaries in the area.

According to locals, the suspect was caught red-handed while attempting to flee after stealing a mobile phone from a house.

Residents claimed that Ahmer had previously stolen air conditioners, generators, and other valuables from homes in the neighborhood. He was also allegedly involved in battery thefts from several vehicles.

Upon identification of Ahmer, residents traced a scrap dealer from where they recovered stolen goods.

Meanwhile, the thief was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

Last year, residents caught two dacoits red-handed near Farooq-e-Azam Mosque in North Nazimabad.

The enraged masses tortured both the dacoits, resulting in the death of one of them, while the other was seriously injured.

After getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

Police said a pistol and bullets were confiscated from the dacoits, while the criminal record of both of them was also found.