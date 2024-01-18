13.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 18, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Thief dangles from moving train after failed mobile theft

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A distressing event was reported from India, where the passengers boarded on train en route to Bihar state caught a thief and dangled him from the moving train for a kilometer.

A video of the incident went viral on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), an alleged miscreant was caught by other passengers as he was to escape after snatching a phone from a female passenger by jumping from the moving train.

However, the other passengers caught hold of him, preventing him from fleeing with the woman’s phone, leaving him dangling from the moving train even as he tried to break free.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

‘Please let me go… my hand will break, brother…’ the thief can be heard yelling as he dangles precariously from the moving train before being rescued some young men even as passengers shout that those men are also part of thief’s gang.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.