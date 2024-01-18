Thief dangles from moving train after failed mobile theft

A distressing event was reported from India, where the passengers boarded on train en route to Bihar state caught a thief and dangled him from the moving train for a kilometer.

A video of the incident went viral on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), an alleged miscreant was caught by other passengers as he was to escape after snatching a phone from a female passenger by jumping from the moving train.

However, the other passengers caught hold of him, preventing him from fleeing with the woman’s phone, leaving him dangling from the moving train even as he tried to break free.

Kalesh near Bhagalpur Bihar, a snatcher was snatching a passenger’s phone from a moving train, but he could not succeed in it and the passenger caught the snatcher and carried him hanging for about a kilometer

‘Please let me go… my hand will break, brother…’ the thief can be heard yelling as he dangles precariously from the moving train before being rescued some young men even as passengers shout that those men are also part of thief’s gang.