Watch: Thief shows how he breaks into house through barred window

A video clip has surfaced online showing a thief using an innovative way to break into a house through a barred window.
Indian police officer Rupin Sharma posted the clip on Twitter.
In the one-minute-and-four-second clip, a cop can be seen removing handcuffs from the thief. The boy climbs up and puts one of his legs through the barred window.
He then goes on to fit his body diagonally through the bars and enters the house in less than a minute.
This thief entered through the window. #Demo again..#Power_of_diagonal !👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/qQO506fP2i
— Rupin Sharma (@rupin1992) January 17, 2022
“This thief entered through the window. #Demo again.. #Power_of_diagonal!” the police officer wrote in the caption.
Since being posted, the video has gone viral on social media and been viewed more than 11,000 times on the micro-blogging platform alone.