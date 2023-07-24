Thieves leave Rs500 note after finding nothing worth stealing in house

In a strange robbery incident, the thieves left a Rs500 note at the doorstep after finding nothing worth stealing at a house in New Delhi which belongs to a software engineer.

The owner was not present at the house during the robbery but when he returned, he found that the front door lock was broken but nothing was missing and all almirahs were intact, reported India.com.

The incident took place in Rohini, said the police adding that a theft was reported at a residence in Sector 8, Rohini and the 80-year-old complainant was met by a police squad from the North Rohini police station when they arrived at the scene of crime.

According to the victim, he had gone to Gurgaon with his wife on July 19 at around 8 am to visit his son, who lives there.

His neighbour called him on Friday morning to inform him that his house has been broken in. When he got home, he saw that the main gate’s lock was broken but nothing was stolen as they didn’t keep expensive items at home. Even the cupboards and almirahs were intact.

He disclosed that a Rs 500 note was found at the doorstep of their house.