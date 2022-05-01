Video: Thieves make off with Amazon van full of parcels

CCTV footage has emerged showing thieves stealing an Amazon van full of parcels in a UK city.

The footage was captured in Great Preston village in Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

The video shows the thieves approaching the van when the driver gets off at a junction to make a delivery. In the clip, two men on a motorcycle, pull off near the van, before entering it.

The driver, on seeing the thieves, runs across the road screaming and chases after the van as it speeds away.

He signals to a passing BMW for help before a West Yorkshire Police van arrives at the scene.

The driver reportedly claimed he was mugged for his keys when he left the van unattended.

