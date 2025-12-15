Thieves steal pine nuts worth Rs3.85 million in Gujranwala

In a major daytime robbery in Gujranwala, unknown thieves escaped with pine nuts (chilgoza) valued at Rs3.85 million, prompting the police to register a case and begin investigations.

Pine nuts (chilgoza) is not an ordinary commodity. It is sensitive, expensive and highly perishable.

According to details, the incident occurred a few days ago, and CCTV footage has now surfaced showing three suspects openly carrying six sacks of pine nuts and fleeing the scene.

Following the theft, a case was registered at Model Town police station, and investigations are underway. However, the affected trader has expressed serious concerns regarding the FIR.

The trader stated that the police recorded the loss as Rs350,000 in the FIR, while the actual loss amounts to Rs3.85 million.

He demanded that the case be corrected to reflect the true value of the stolen goods, that the culprits be immediately apprehended, and that the valuable pine nuts be recovered.

Police officials said the suspects are being identified with the help of CCTV footage and assured that arrests will be made soon.