Thieves make off with four goats in Karachi 

KARACHI: In a bizarre theft incident, in Karachi, thieves stolen four goats in city’s New Karachi area and fled away in the car safely, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place in New Karachi, Sector 11, where three suspects carried out the livestock theft.

CCTV footage of the incident has emerged, showing the perpetrators using a white car to commit the crime.

The video captures the thieves loading the goats into the vehicle one by one before calmly making their escape.

Police have launched an investigation using the CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

Earlier, a gang of more than 12 armed individuals looted 84 sacrificial animals from a farm located near Dhabeji railway station.

The audacious criminals, who remained in the shed for approximately four hours, executed the heist and fled safely. Pervez Bari, the owner of the farm, immediately lodged a complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO) of Steel Town.