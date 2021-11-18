Thursday, November 18, 2021
Thieves take away MPA’s govt vehicle from Lahore’s Sabzazar

LAHORE: The government vehicle of a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Molvi Ghiyas-ud-Din has been stolen by thieves from Lahore’s Sabzazar neighbourhood, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police told the media that the thieves took away the government vehicle of Molvi Ghiyas-ud-Din that was parked outside his son-in-law’s residence.

Police said that the vehicle was registered with the name of deputy commissioner office Gujranwala that had been allotted to Ghiyas-ud-Din by the Chief Minister House.

Mubarak Ali, the son-in-law of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, said that he has filed a complaint at the Nawankot police station regarding the registration of a case.

Police confirmed that the complaint was received and a case will be registered after an investigation.

