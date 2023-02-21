Third assailant in KPO terrorist attack still unidentified

KARACHI: The identity of the third assailant in Friday’s Karachi police office attack not yet been established, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The law enforcement agencies have not found the identity record of the suicide bomber, third attacker, who blew himself up on the fourth floor of the police office building after two terrorists were gunned down in gun battle.

According to police sources, data of the suicide attacker has not been found in the record of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

“A mobile phone found from him is also clear,” sources said. “The probe body briskly inquiring into the KPO attack case and the family members of two identified terrorists have been questioned during investigation,” police sources said.

A case was registered under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The case was registered at the complaint of SHO Saddar at the CTD Civil Lines police station. Five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants including three, who were shot dead in the operation have been nominated in the case.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

Three terrorists were killed and five people, including three policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom during the operation at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of Karachi.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

