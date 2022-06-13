Thirsty Sindh vying for water after Indus almost dried out

SUKKUR: Sindh’s all three barrages, Guddu and Sukkur Barrage in upper Sindh and Kotri Barrage in downstream, suffering 61 percent shortage in Indus River water, citing Sukkur Barrage Control Room in-charge, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the river water figures, shared by the barrage control room, the water at Tarbela Dam and Taunsa Barrage in upstream of Guddu has been still at dead level.

According to the water figures, the water inflow of Indus at Tarbela, has been 89,400 cusecs, while the outflow at the dam has been 88,600 cusecs. The water inflow at Kalabagh has been 79,387 cusecs, while discharge has been recorded 76,387 cusecs.

Flowing in water of Indus river, has been 81,814 cusecs at Taunsa Barrage, while the outflow has been 74,422 cusecs, according to the river water data.

The water inflow of the river at Guddu Barrage has been recorded 55,628 cusecs, while the outflow at barrage has been 46,266 cusecs.

The water inflow and Sukkur Barrage has been recorded 48,895 cusecs, while outflow 18,200 cusecs, while at Kotri Barrage, the last water work at the river in downstream, the inflow is 9,915 cusecs and 120 cusecs left in river to flow out to the sea while leaving the vast Indus Delta thirsty.

Indus river, the life-giving water source, that turns Sindh’s barren and deserted lands green, has just dried out, irrigation sources said.

It is also being feared that such an extreme shortage could cause drinking water crisis in Sindh’s cities, especially Karachi, the mega city below the tail end of the river, for which water supply from Indus river is major source, which fulfill the needs of teeming millions in the megalopolis.

