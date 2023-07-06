This beggar owns two apartment, net worth $1 million

In a shocking revelation, an Indian beggar who owns two apartments and a net worth exceeding $1 million went viral on the internet.

The man who is identified as Bharat Jain, has been recognized as one of the richest beggars in the world. He is a prominent figure seen begging on the streets of Mumbai.

Bharat Jain is married, his family includes his wife, two sons, his brother, and his father. His children have successfully completed their education.

He belongs to Mumbai, has accumulated a net worth of INR 7.5 crores, and earns INR 60,000 to 75,000 per month by begging. He owns a two-bedroom flat in Mumbai worth INR1.2 crore and two shops too.

In a separate incident, a 57-year-old woman beggar, who pretended that she had an amputated leg, has been arrested after it was found she owns buildings and millions in banks.

The arrest was made by the Egyptian authorities after they claimed that the woman beggar, identified by her first name as Nafisa, owns five buildings and nearly 3 million Egyptian pounds (US$191,164) in bank accounts.

According to local media, the woman had feigned a leg amputation and used a wheelchair while begging in several provinces of the country.

The investigators later revealed that she had been seen begging claiming physical paralysis while sitting in the wheelchair. She was later seen walking on foot after finishing her rounds, according to eyewitnesses.