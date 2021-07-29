This Brad Pitt lookalike doesn’t enjoy being a celeb doppelganger

Celeb doppelgangers crop up a dime a dozen each decade but not all of them enjoy being one – at least Nathan Meads, a dead ringer for Brad Pitt, doesn’t!

Meads, a groundworker by day and Brad Pitt impersonator by night, opened up about sharing his good looks with the Hollywood A-lister in a conversation with Jam Press.

The single dad of two shared that he took up impersonating the actor just about three years ago after decades of people drawing similarities between them, however, it isn’t as ideal as it sounds – Meads, 35, says it’s particularly hard to date with his looks!

“I do get hit on by women a lot… Some of them just can’t believe how much I look like him (Brad Pitt) and some of them accuse me of ‘catfishing.’ People always try and live video call me on my Instagram because they don’t think I’m real,” he said.

Some accuse him of making fake profiles while others have even resorted to stalking him, Meads said. “I just deleted my dating profiles and I’m just staying single. I’m not really looking for love anyway and don’t want to settle down as my daughters are my world and my biggest priority. I’m not looking for my Angelina.”

How did he first realise that he bore such an uncanny resemblance with the megastar Pitt? Meads says he was just 20 when the comparisons started.

“I was first told when I was 20 years old that I looked like Brad Pitt and this continued for about 10 years but I would always just laugh it off,” he said, adding, “Some people would say I must be related to him or that my mum must have had an affair with him. A lot of people, even now, will do a double-take when they walk past me or will ask me for a picture, although some of them just take pictures without me realizing.”

It took him a long time to start taking all these people seriously and start contacting look-alike agencies – now he makes around £250 to £500 per look-alike gig.

Despite all this, Meads has never met his doppelganger Pitt. “I am a big Brad Pitt fan and I think he’s a great actor. He plays all of his roles brilliantly and seems like a real gentleman and a family man so we have that in common, although we have very different bank balances,” he quipped.

Do you see the resemblance?