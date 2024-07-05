THIS city to get British-era famous tram service

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Headquarters where she announced various new projects.

Chairing a meeting, the chief minister ordered the establishment of Punjab Development Authority (PDA) and remodeling and beautification of MM Alam Road.

She also issued instruction to launch crackdown against illegal housing societies. The Punjab CM also okayed plan to make signal-free corridor from Kareem Block to Motorway.

Maryam Nawaz also announced to run tram service in different areas of the provincial capital. The areas include Liberty, Mini Market and Hali Road areas.

Previously in 2019, the Buzdar government also announce similar plans related to tram service.

In this connection, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Transport Department, a Chinese company, CRSC International and Inkon Group of Czech Republic.

Under the MoU, both companies pledged work together with the Lahore Transport Company for the betterment of the public transport sector in Lahore.

Under the first phase, 50 trams had to run on 35km long track on Canal Road.

As per the proposed plan, which never fulfilled during the 4-year PTI govt tenure, the trams have had to be operated through electricity and batteries whereas two tram depots proposed to be set up at two points.