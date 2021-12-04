This is how you can stay in the iconic ‘Home Alone’ house

We have all watched the 1990 classic Home Alone and have more or less wondered how the traps and the quirky features were set up in that house of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister. The kid who was accidentally left behind as his family embarks on on a France vacation.

People interested in the house are now invited to live there for one night as Airbnb announced the news that the house can be booked from December 7 on.

The home will open its doors to visitors from December 12.

But one can avail of it for a night only. In an Instagram post on its official handle, Airbnb stated that actor Devin Ratray, who played the role of Buzz McCallister, Kevin’s elder brother, in the movie, its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and the recently released Home Sweet Home Alone, will be hosting the guests at the house in Chicago area.

“Guests will enjoy a cozy holiday scene with a perfectly trimmed tree included, booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!), Chicago’s finest pizza, and a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula,” the Airbnb post read.

The vacationeers have shared photos of the interiors of the house.

A note on the Airbnb website read, “…in honor of the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness”.

Mr Ratray, now 44 years old, told PEOPLE that the house would be “decorated exactly the way it was 31 years ago and complete with treats and tricks”.

