This Italian airline to start flights in Pakistan

KARACHI: A private Italian airline Neos has expressed interest in operating flights between Pakistan and Italy, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting sources.

According to sources, the Neos airline has contacted the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to operate direct flights between the two countries.

The airline will operate weekly flights to Lahore in the first phase and will expand its operations to other countries, say sources.

The Italian airline will launch operations immediately after getting permission from the Pakistan aviation authority.

Earlier, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) announced to launch flights to Pakistan from September 20, 2023.

According to a spokesman of Azerbaijan Embassy, Flights will be operated to the capital of Pakistan – Islamabad, as well as to its largest cities – Lahore and Karachi.

The spokesperson further said that these three cities are important historical and cultural centers of Pakistan which makes them very interesting to visit.

Flights from Baku to Islamabad will be performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, to Lahore – on Mondays and Fridays, and to Karachi – on Thursdays and Sundays.