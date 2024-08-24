Beware: This message can empty your bank account

KARACHI: A new scam has surfaced, involving fake courier messages that can potentially wipe out your bank account.

A citizen, Fateh Mehmood, received a suspicious message on his mobile, claiming that a parcel was awaiting delivery and requesting a valid address for the item to be delivered.

The message included a link, instructing user to click on it and provide the correct address, while it was also mentioned that Rs. 89 a re-delivery will be charged.

When Fateh attempted to send the Rs. 89 from his bank account, he received an alert from the bank stating that there were insufficient funds.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the scammer had tried to withdraw Rs. 530,000 (approximately four lakh rupees in Pakistani currency) from a mobile shop in Dubai.

Fortunately, Fateh had insufficient funds in his account, preventing the transaction and saving him from the scam.

This incident serves as a warning to all citizens to be cautious of such fraudulent messages.

Scammers are using these deceptive tactics to steal large sums of money, so it is essential to avoid clicking on suspicious links and sharing personal information.

Stay vigilant and protect your financial information from these emerging scams.