This optical illusion personality test can reveal your biggest fear

This optical illusion personality test with a picture of a ditch or an eye, what you notice first reveals your biggest fears.

This optical illusion serves as a test to analyze whether the viewer is overly concerned about others’ opinions or has been dwelling too comfortably within their comfort zone.

It can also determine how afraid viewers are – whether of people’s opinions or their future. If you want to take this personality test, then tell us what do you see first, a ditch or an eye?

This green-hued optical illusion presents viewers with two distinct perceptions—a deep ditch or a penetrating eye gazing back.

The illusion serves as a reflection of whether you are more preoccupied with how others perceive you or if your concerns are more oriented towards your future and personal growth.

This intriguing puzzle was shared on TikTok by the renowned brain teaser influencer, Mia Yilin, who has captivated numerous individuals with her perplexing illusions.

So, what did you notice first?

Seeing the ditch first:

If you spotted the ditch first, it suggests that you are a sensitive individual who often contemplates your actions before taking them. You enjoy impressing others with your talents, such as humour and entertainment, but you must also learn to establish boundaries and stand up for yourself when necessary. Mia also added that those who see the ditch initially tend to be overly concerned with others’ opinions, which can negatively impact self-esteem and linger in your thoughts throughout the day.

In summary, it’s important to cultivate friendships that offer support without wielding power over you and consider pursuing hobbies beyond your social life.

Seeing the eye first:

On the other hand, if you notice the eye first, it indicates that you are an individual who harbours anxiety about your future prospects. While you may not be financially dependent, you wrestle with apprehensions regarding the future and a sense of security.

Recognized for your diligence, others admire you for your unwavering efforts. However, it’s essential to explore the world beyond your comfort zone.

Consider planning a vacation to a place where you can unwind and break away from your routine.

“If you want to change, you have got to get out of your comfort zone,” says Yilin, offering valuable insight.