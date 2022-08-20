This optical illusion tests your observation skills

Optical illusions are fun and this one involving women, a dog and a face tests your observation skills based on which thing you’ll see at first glance.

This mind-bending picture appears to depict a valley tied together by several figures that individually stick out as an optical illusion.

Women

Puzzlers who saw two women in their first glance at this optical illusion are said to possess fairly decent observation skills – enough to not miss out on any basic information, according to experts.

Dog

Deeper into what is actually a two-dimensional image is the head of a dog that appears to be emerging from the mesa-like landform. Observers who first spotted the canine hover slightly higher than the average.

Face

Expert analysis suggests those who were able to see a human face right off the bat have an impeccable attention to detail and, by virtue of that powerful vision, could be great problem solvers.

Read More: VIRAL VIDEO: THIS OPTICAL ILLUSION WILL MAKE THE ROOM AROUND YOU SHRINK

Interestingly, the supposed face that appears to be a plateau is actually a portrait of the famous Irish poet Oscar Wilde, cleverly placed by the creator of this optical illusion.

Comments