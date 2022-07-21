This pool at bottom of sea kills anything that swims into it. Know Why?

In yet another mysterious place found on earth, scientists have discovered a deadly pool at the bottom of a sea that kills anything that swims into it.

The 10-feet long brine pool at the bottom of the Red Sea is lethal to most sea creatures and humans as it is extremely salty and does not have any oxygen.

The ‘death pool’ was discovered by a team of scientists from the University of Miami and a team member, Professor Sam Purkis, explained that the brine pool doesn’t have any oxygen and can immediately stun or kill any sea creature.

The team discovered the pool at a depth of 1,770 metres using a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV).

“At this great depth, there is ordinarily not much life on the seabed. However, the brine pools are a rich oasis of life. Thick carpets of microbes support a diverse suite of animals,” said Professor Purkins.

Read More: ‘STRANGEST FISH’ WALKS ALONG SEA FLOOR USING ITS FINS FOR LEGS

While the pool may be bad news for unsuspecting marine creatures, they’re rich in biodiversity and also a food reserve for predators who feed on the ‘unlucky fish’.

“Our discovery of a rich community of microbes that survive in extreme environments can help trace the limits of life on Earth and can be applied to the search for life elsewhere in our solar system and beyond,” he said.

“Until we understand the limits of life on Earth, it will be difficult to determine if alien planets can host any living beings,” he added.

Comments