Those cutting trees in Lahore to be jailed, warns LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) from cutting trees in Lahore and other parts of the province, where smog is causing problems, ARY News reported.

“Those found cutting trees will be jailed,” Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC remarked while hearing a petition seeking curbs to control smog in Lahore.

In today’s hearing, the member of the judicial commission informed the court that WAPDA staff is cutting trees in Lahore and other parts of the province to their transmission lines.

Smog is dangerous for the lives of citizens in Lahore, the LHC judge remarked and barred WAPDA from cutting the trees. Justice Shahid also remarked to put the people in jail who will be found cutting trees.

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

A spell of heavy rains or strong winds could clear the smog caused by polluting heavy particles.

Comments