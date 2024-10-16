‘Those fighting for peace in Gaza deserve prize’, says Nobel peace prize winner

HIROSHIMA, Japan: Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization of survivors of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for its activism against nuclear weapons won the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, the group’s co-chair, gave an emotional acceptance speech at a news conference, broke down in tears, telling the crowd that pro-Palestine activists deserved to win instead.

He said, he never dreamed they would win and thought ‘those fighting hard for peace in Gaza deserve it”.

“The images of children in Gaza covered in blood held by their parents remind me of Japan 80 years ago”, referring to US nuclear bomb that fell on Hiroshima in 1945.

He said most people today wanted peace in the world’ but politicians insist on waging war, saying, “We won’t stop until we win”.

“I think this is true for Russia and Israel, and I always wonder whether the power of the United Nations couldn’t put a stop to it.”