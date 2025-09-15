Those not picked for current Pakistan team are lucky: Basit Ali

Karachi: The former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has said that whoever was not selected for this team is the luckiest.

Speaking during ARY News special Asia Cup 2025 transmission, he asked that if the current players are removed, then who will be kept in the team?

In response to a question, he maintained that no new players were added in this T20 team playing Asia Cup 2025 as Sahibzada Farhan and other players are cannot be called “fresh talent”.

Basit Ali has suggested that the current lot of players should ideally play four-day cricket. Basit Ali also said that currently five openers are part of Pakistan’s playing 11.

On the defeat by India in the Asia Cup 2025, he added that our team can only compete with teams like Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; Pakistani batters did not show good performance.

On the question of the Indian team not shaking hands, he said that the team players not shaking hands is not a good example.

Moreover, Basit Ali predicted that no cricketer will praise the steps for not shaking hands. There’s also an ICC event coming up; will they not shake hands there too?

India has maintained a winning streak in the event after an easy victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup group match.

Earlier on September 14, India defeated Pakistan in a one-sided, high-voltage match played in Dubai. India easily achieved the 128 target set by Pakistan, losing three wickets, securing its second victory in the event.

It should be remembered that players from both teams did not shake hands after the match; on the occasion of the toss, the skippers stood to each other but avoided shaking hands, showcasing an alarming situation for sportsmanship.

However, even fierce rivalries usually have the custom of shaking hands at the end of the event, but Indian players left the ground as soon as the match ended, and Pakistani players came out of the field together.