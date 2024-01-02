25.9 C
Those who prepared an idol in 2011, still protecting it: Javed Latif

LAHORE: Those prepared an idol in 2011 even protecting it today, PML-N leader Javed Latif said on Tuesday.

“This idol was created with expectations that it will repay the country’s loans, bring price hike down and prosperity,” Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader said.

“That idol was failed but the idol makers till now allowing it not to be broken,” he said. “There is an uncertainty in the country because the idol makers not confessing their mistake,” he said. “They are protecting the idol to avoid their responsibility,” PML-N leader said.

He said thousands of people defaming the country on social media.

He said around 2434 nomination papers of the PTI were submitted and 2300 have been approved.

“In 2018 nomination papers were snatched from our people. Our candidates had to contest the Senate election without election symbol,” he lamented.

He also claimed that his party has not been given level playing field till today.

