‘Thought it was forever’: Jamie Lynn on Britney-Justin relation

Jamie Lynn, the younger sister of Britney Spears shared details of the traumatizing breakup of her sister with Justin Timberlake.

During her recent conversation with an international publication, Jamie opened up the painful heartbreak that her sister went through, “I think everyone thought it was forever”.

American actor mentioned feeling ‘so sad’ for the whole fiasco, expressed “first off because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw [that] maybe I didn’t know everything about the relationship”.

The 30-year-old actor who was probably in her teens at the time, Lynn stated, “Perhaps they were protecting me, and obviously why would they talk to me about anything”.

Jamie Lynn also shared details on how Spears wrote the solo debut ‘Cry Me a River’ for her ex-boyfriend after the breakup.

“I thought how heartbreaking it must have been for my sister when Cry Me a River came out”, she added further, “Don’t get me wrong, like, that’s a way to launch your solo career, right? That’s a way to do it, but I felt really sad”.

“And my sister, she wrote that song ‘Everytime’ and she’s beyond brilliant with anything creative and she picked that song out on the piano and she wrote it and it still makes me cry because I think about how heartbroken she was because that was her song and that was his song”, the actor disclosed further.

Comments