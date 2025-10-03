Thousands of Italians protest, strike for Gaza flotilla

Rome: A general strike across Italy in support of the Gaza aid flotilla disrupted trains and port traffic Friday, causing chaos for commuters as tens of thousands took to the streets in protest.

Demonstrators condemned the treatment of the Global Sumud Flotilla that sailed to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations has reported famine conditions after nearly two years of war.

The Italian strike, called by the USB and CGIL unions, followed demonstrations Thursday in cities across the world, including Milan and Rome, where some 10,000 people marched from the Colosseum.

Protesters marched again Friday morning in Rome to the vast plaza outside the central train station of Termini, where services were cancelled or delayed up to 80 minutes, and in other cities.

Among the crowd — estimated at over 10,000 by Italian news agency AGI — was Giordano Fioramonti, 19, protesting along with fellow university students and professors.

“It’s also our civic duty to show how angry and unhappy we are with what is happening in the world, with our government, to show our support for the flotilla, especially for Palestine, for the Gazans who are being killed, tortured and massacred,” Fioramonti told AFP.

– ‘Stop the war’ call –

Up and down the country, thousands of people gathered for marches and flashmobs, from Turin and Trento in the north to Bari and Palermo in the south, according to local media and television images.

A sea of people clapped and waved the Palestinian flag in Milan as they made their way through the streets, carrying a massive banner reading: “Free Palestine, Stop the War Machine.”

National rail firm Trenitalia warned the national strike would last until 20:59 pm on Friday.

“Today, one million Italians will be left stranded on trains alone,” Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told the Mattino Cinque television show.

Commercial traffic was blocked at the port of Livorno, local media reported.

– Meloni brands flotilla ‘dangerous’ –

Italy’s foreign ministry announced that Israel had released four Italian parliamentarians after arresting them in the flotilla.

The two members of parliament and two members of the European Parliament were due to arrive back in Rome Friday, the ministry said.

The flotilla said Friday the Israeli navy had intercepted 42 vessels this week while officials said more than 400 activists were detained.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday 40 Italians were among them.

The head of Italy’s hard-right government, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had called the flotilla a “dangerous, irresponsible” initiative, even while Italy sent a navy frigate to provide assistance.

She condemned the national strike, in comments at an EU meeting in Copenhagen Thursday.

“I would have expected that at least on an issue they considered so important, the unions would not have called a general strike on Friday, because long weekends and revolution do not go together,” she said.

Read More: Israel stops nearly all boats in Gaza aid flotilla, sparking global protests

Meloni’s reluctance to overtly criticise Israel and her unwillingness to break ranks with US President Donald Trump have spurred a wave of protests in recent weeks.

“You say you are a Christian Italian mother, but you should know that your policies towards Israel offend Christians, mothers, and all Italians who do not feel represented,” said one protester in Rome on Friday, Giuliano Ferrucci, 60.

Italy’s strike watchdog has called Friday’s action illegal on the grounds that unions did not give the required 10 days’ notice.

It “is not just any strike, it has a huge emotional impact and must be handled with care,” the head of the Strike Guarantee Commission, Paola Bellocchi, told Corriere della Sera daily.