Thousands of Sikhs in San Francisco set to take part in vote for Khalistan

Thousands of Sikhs residing in the US state of California are poised to participate in a crucial vote for the creation of an independent state in Indian Punjab, known as Khalistan.

Organized by the Sikhs for Justice (SfJ) advocacy group, the “Khalistan Referendum” also seeks to draw attention to the alleged persecution of Sikhs in India.

The Sikhs for Justice (SfJ) has actively mobilised Sikhs in the San Francisco Bay Area, urging them to make the journey in large numbers to cast their votes. The overarching goal is to gauge the level of support for the Khalistan movement before taking the matter to the United Nations.

In California, fervent supporters of the cause have strategically placed hoardings along highways, adorned their vehicles with stickers, and distributed pamphlets outlining the purpose at various Indian shops.

Voting for the Khalistan referendum has been underway since 2021 in countries such as Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The organisers aspire to conduct an official referendum vote in India in 2025.

In a statement, the Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) emphasised their belief in the right to self-determination and encouraged governments to permit citizens to exercise this right through referendums adhering to internationally recognised standards.

The PRC expressed hope that the Indian government would facilitate voter education efforts and cooperate in establishing rules for these endeavors.

In a press conference held in San Francisco, the commission announced the “voter eligibility” criteria for residents of Indian Punjab. The announcement stated, “Indigenous Punjabis of any faith living in Indian Governed Punjab are eligible to register and vote in Khalistan Referendum.”

The eligibility criteria differ for voters outside Punjab, where only Sikhs are deemed eligible. The central question posed is, “Should Indian Governed Punjab Be An Independent Country?”

Professor Matt Qvortrup, a renowned referendum expert and member of PRC, emphasised, “If India is a true democracy as it claims, it must allow voter registration and polling in Khalistan Referendum to be held in Punjab.”

Dr Bakhsish Singh Sandhu, President of the Council of Khalistan, highlighted the alleged suffering of Punjab and its people under India’s rule, citing genocide, and a drug epidemic.

He characterised the Khalistan Referendum as an opportunity for Punjabi people to express their will on the matter of “Punjab’s sovereignty and prosperity.”

The unfolding events indicate a growing movement advocating for Khalistan’s independence, with San Francisco becoming a focal point for Sikh residents to voice their opinions on this pressing matter.