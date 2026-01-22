Threads to roll out ads worldwide starting next week

Meta announced on Wednesday that it will extend ads on Threads to all users worldwide. The rollout begins next week and will occur gradually; the company notes it may take months to fully implement.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly praised the social app and X competitor as the company’s next big hit. The platform has now surpassed 400 million monthly active users. Shortly after the app’s launch, the executive told investors that Threads had a strong chance of reaching 1 billion users within a few years.

Since its debut in July 2023, the app has grown quickly. It reached 200 million users by mid-2024 and 320 million as of January 2025. Then, it added another 30 million last April before hitting its latest milestone.

Although Threads hasn’t yet achieved that 1 billion milestone, the company has tested ads for some time. A year ago, Threads began testing ads in the U.S. and Japan. Last April, the platform opened up to global advertisers.

Meta has simplified the process for current advertisers to extend their campaign reach to Threads. Advertisers can now automatically place ads on Threads through Meta’s Advantage+ program or by setting up manual campaigns.

Threads supports various ad formats, including image, video (now including the 4:5 aspect ratio), and carousel ads. The centralized Business Settings platform streamlines the management of Threads ads—along with those for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. As a result, cross-posting is now simpler.

Meta has also extended third-party verification, already available on Facebook and Instagram (including in Feed and Reels), to the Threads feed through its Meta Business Partners. This initiative offers advertisers independent verification of brand safety and suitability for Threads. This is particularly beneficial given that Threads’ closest competitor is struggling with a rise in illegal deepfakes.

The social media empire didn’t share how often users will see ads in their feed. It stated that ad delivery will originally remain “low” as the feature scales to global users.