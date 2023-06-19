Three accused for selling “fake Hajj package” arrested in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Mecca Police have arrested three Egypt nationals allegedly involved in selling fake Hajj packages and counterfeit Hajj permits, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to international media, as soon as the Hajj season began, fraudulent groups became active in Saudi Arabia, deceiving the general public by selling fake Hajj packages.

The Mecca Police have apprehended three foreign members of such a group who were engaged in selling fake Hajj packages and counterfeit permits. The arrested suspects are from Egypt.

According to the reports, all three suspects had arrived in Saudi Arabia on visit visas and were also marketing hotel bookings through social media.

The police have seized cash from the arrested suspects and after initial legal proceedings, they have been handed over to public prosecution.

The Mecca Police have appealed to all foreign nationals residing in Saudi Arabia, including local citizens, to abide by the rules and regulations of Hajj and refrain from falling for cheap fraudulent Hajj packages.