Three ‘agents’ arrested in fake passport case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency arrested three more accused allegedly involved in the issuance of fake Pakistani passports to Afghan citizens, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FIA’s anti-corruption wing nabbed three agents from Attock on the identification of the already arrested accused named Dost Mohammad

The FIA said that the arrested accused persons were operating as ‘agents’ and preparing fake documentation for the issuance of passports in connivance with officials of the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA.

The FIA maintained the accused would be produced before the court on Saturday.

Earlier on February 13, the FIA arrested 15 suspects including seven officers of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Passport Immigration in a case pertaining to the issuance of fake Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals.

Three Assistant Directors Passport Immigration, and four NADRA officers have been arrested by the FIA

The sources said that four agents and five Afghan nationals were also arrested in the operation. The FIA has taken action on complaints received from NADRA and the Passport Office.

The gang was involved in the issuance of forged Pakistani passports at the international level. The FIA sources said that 16 accused had been arrested in the case.