Three arrested for fake recruitments in NAB

ISLAMABAD: Three people have been arrested on Wednesday over charges of issuing fake recruitment letters in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and handed over to police, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the NAB authorities arrested three people after they were found issuing fake appointment letters to people. The suspects have been identified as Shahid Ali Rajpar, Asad Ali and Khalid Mirani.

“A case has been registered against them as the matter is being proceeded further,” the accountability watchdog’s official said.

Incidents where people impersonating themselves as government officials have been reported previously and in one such case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested a person impersonating as additional director of the agency from Karachi.

Detailing the arrest, the Deputy Director of FIA cybercrime wing said that the accused used to introduce himself as an official of the Sindh police and the agency to fool people.

“Besides impersonating as an FIA official, he also had a fake ID and an office in the name of the agency where he used to commit fraud with the masses,” the official said adding that he also used to introduce his wife as an additional session judge to get monetary benefits.

The FIA recovered cheques of various banks, bank statements from the accused besides also unearthing an email in the name of the agency used for defrauding purposes.

