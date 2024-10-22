Three arrested for ‘stealing’ cables from houses in Oman

web analytics
Oman police arrested three people on suspicion of stealing electrical cables and wiring from several under construction  houses in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

“The Al Dakhiliyah Governorate Police Command arrested three people for stealing electrical cables and wires from several houses under construction. The legal procedures are being completed against them,” an official  statement said.

Oman, a country nestled in the Arabian Peninsula, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and a welcoming atmosphere. The country’s economy is primarily driven by its oil and gas reserves, but it has been diversifying its economy to reduce its dependence on these natural resources. Tourism, particularly eco-tourism, has emerged as a significant contributor to Oman’s economy, attracting visitors with its pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and ancient historical sites.

Oman is home to a diverse population, with a significant number of expatriates working in various sectors, including oil and gas, healthcare, education, and hospitality. The country’s multicultural environment has enriched its cultural heritage, blending elements of Arab, Persian, and Indian traditions. Oman’s cultural heritage is evident in its ancient forts, traditional souks, and vibrant festivals.

