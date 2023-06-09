Three arrested for ‘stealing credit card data’

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle has raided ‘illegal call centres’ in Karachi and arrested three suspects allegedly involved in stealing data from credit cards of Pakistani and US citizens, ARY News reported on Friday.

The arrested suspects include Zaigham Javed, Saim and Owais Alamgir. Separate raids were conducted at two call centres in Karachi’s PECHS area, according to the FIA spokesperson.

It added that the accused were caught red-handed while making a fake call to the US citizens. The accused used to make telephone calls to Pakistani and US citizens as ‘bank employees’ and later access their secret data.

The FIA spokesperson said that the suspects purchased data of the US citizens through social media and they were using their credit cards for personal expenditures. The raiding teams also recovered digital gadgets from their possession and lodged two cases against them.