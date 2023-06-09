29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Advertisement -

Three arrested for ‘stealing credit card data’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle has raided ‘illegal call centres’ in Karachi and arrested three suspects allegedly involved in stealing data from credit cards of Pakistani and US citizens, ARY News reported on Friday.

The arrested suspects include Zaigham Javed, Saim and Owais Alamgir. Separate raids were conducted at two call centres in Karachi’s PECHS area, according to the FIA spokesperson.

READ: FIA exposes gang involved in credit card fraud with over 60 citizens

It added that the accused were caught red-handed while making a fake call to the US citizens. The accused used to make telephone calls to Pakistani and US citizens as ‘bank employees’ and later access their secret data.

The FIA spokesperson said that the suspects purchased data of the US citizens through social media and they were using their credit cards for personal expenditures. The raiding teams also recovered digital gadgets from their possession and lodged two cases against them.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.