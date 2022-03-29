Three BAP MNAs to side with Government in no-trust move, sources

Islamabad: Three out of the five BAP MNAs are expected to side with the Prime Minister in the upcoming no-trust move, sources say.

Four MNA’s of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), in a press conference on Monday, had announced to side with the opposition parties in the no-confidence vote.

The government, after the announcement, fastened its efforts to revert the alliance party members and has reportedly succeeded in convincing two out of the four to revert.

BAP MNA Zubaida Jalal had already denied joining the opposition parties in the no-confidence vote.

According to sources, the government could have the backing of three out of five BAP MNAs in the no-trust move.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Soori reportedly met with BAP members on Monday night. The Deputy speaker held a meeting with BAP members including MNA Israr Khan, while another BAP MNA Rubeena Irfan is also rumoured to be in contact with the government ministers.

Both Israr and Rubeena were present at the press conference with the opposition parties Monday evening.

The development came after an important meeting between the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Parliamentary Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Magsi at the Parliament Lodges.

