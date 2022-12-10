Three brothers killed in Karachi firing

KARACHI: Unidentified assailants have gunned down three brothers in New Karachi area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in New Karachi – Gabol Town area. Rescue sources told ARY News that the deceased men are siblings. The deceased men were identified as Nazar Muhammad (24), Saeed Muhammad Umar (25) and Khayal Muhammad Umar (36).

Police said in the initial statement that they received 14 rounds of 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of 30-bore weapon from the crime scene. Police expressed suspicion that the persons were probably killed in personal enmity.

A sharp rise was witnessed in the crimes and assassinations in the Sindh capital.

Yesterday, a report was released regarding the crimes and killing incidents that occurred in the metropolis in 2022. The report stated that 450 people lost their lives in different incidents including 92 persons who were killed during street crimes.

580 citizens were injured in the attempted murder incidents, whereas, 209 rape cases with women and children were reported.

2,480 abduction cases were reported and 394 cases of missing children were reported this year.

