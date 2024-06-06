Three burned to death as coach catches fire in Hub

HUB: In a tragic incident, a passenger coach caught fire, resulting in the deaths of 3 people and injuring 12 others in Hub area of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the coach was traveling from Karachi to Quetta with 28 passengers on board.

The fire was brought under control, and the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital in Hub.

According to rescue sources, the coach was completely destroyed in the blaze whereas the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

In a separate incident, at least three were burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle.

The fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the vehicle and the motorcycle were badly burnt.

The motorcyclist was not be identified, police sources said, adding, the rescue teams shifted the bodies to the hospital.

Prior to this, five individuals lost their lives while 17 others sustained injuries after a van returning from a marriage ceremony rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside.

The incident occurred in Dunyapur, a tehsil of Punjab’s Lodhran District, where a passenger van returning after attending a marriage ceremony from Shujaabād collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.