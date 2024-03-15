Three burned to death in Hub car-bike collision

HUB: At least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the police, the fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the vehicle and the motorcycle were badly burnt, private news channels reported.

The motorcyclist was yet not be identified, police sources said, adding, the rescue teams shifted the bodies to the hospital.

In a separate incident, five individuals lost their lives while 17 others sustained injuries after a van returning from a marriage ceremony rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside.

According to the details, the incident occurred in Dunyapur, a tehsil of Punjab’s Lodhran District, where a passenger van returning after attending a marriage ceremony from Shujaabād collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.

Rescue sources confirmed that five individuals including two women, two men, and a child died on the spot, meanwhile, 17 others including 10 women, three children, and four men sustained injuries in the collision.

The rescue authorities swiftly shifted the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance, where the condition of the seven women was said to be critical.